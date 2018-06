The Perfect Star-Inspired Glasses for You

WORKS FOR "The soft, rounded angles of the rectangle make this style suitable for angular faces as well as round faces," says Emily Mullé, head stylist of DITTO.com , which offers a similar style in Jason Wu's Jodie glasses."The top of the frame is slightly curved and upswept, which makes it a particularly flattering choice for oval faces, or heart-shaped faces with high cheekbones." FIT TIP "It?s all about proportions and balance," says Mullé. "Proportionally match the size of the glasses to the size of your face and your features, but choose a frame shape that is opposite your face shape. For example, if you have a round face, choose rectangular frames-the angles will offset the fullness of your face. If you have an angular face or strong jaw line, choosing glasses with softer lines or rounded edges will balance the sharp features."