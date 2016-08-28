The Simple Styling Trick that Will Give Your Bag New Life 

As any Frenchwoman worth her Biologique Recherche serum knows, a scarf makes for the ultimate accessory. When nonchalantly draped around one’s neck, it announces, “I’m chic! But I don’t try to be! And I probably never accidentally spill coffee on my shirt while rushing to work because mon dieu, I never order coffee à emporter (or speed walk, for that matter).”

But designer Joseph Altuzarra has some knowledge of his own: A scarf can also be the ultimate accessory to your accessories. Case in point: For fall 2016, he sent a number of mini whipstitched saddle bags down the runway with slips of silk artfully entwined in the straps. The effect was a little bit Left Bank bohemian and totally chic.

And the best part about this styling trick à la française—as opposed to, say, somehow making a rumpled sweater look sexy—is that it’s insanely simple to do. Just grab a scarf, roll it up, and knot in a random fashion around your strap. The point is that it doesn’t look too perfect. We even rounded up a few perfect pairings to make it that much easier.