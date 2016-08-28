The Simple Styling Trick that Will Give Your Bag New Life 

Peter White/Getty
Stephanie Trong (Text) and Elana Zajdman (Market)
Aug 28, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

As any Frenchwoman worth her Biologique Recherche serum knows, a scarf makes for the ultimate accessory. When nonchalantly draped around one’s neck, it announces, “I’m chic! But I don’t try to be! And I probably never accidentally spill coffee on my shirt while rushing to work because mon dieu, I never order coffee à emporter (or speed walk, for that matter).”

But designer Joseph Altuzarra has some knowledge of his own: A scarf can also be the ultimate accessory to your accessories. Case in point: For fall 2016, he sent a number of mini whipstitched saddle bags down the runway with slips of silk artfully entwined in the straps. The effect was a little bit Left Bank bohemian and totally chic.

And the best part about this styling trick à la française—as opposed to, say, somehow making a rumpled sweater look sexy—is that it’s insanely simple to do. Just grab a scarf, roll it up, and knot in a random fashion around your strap. The point is that it doesn’t look too perfect. We even rounded up a few perfect pairings to make it that much easier.

1 of 5 Courtesy (2)

See by Chloé bag and Isabel Marant Etoile scarf

The tassel and floral print feel free-spirited without overdoing it. And there's something quite striking about this shade of turmeric and poppy together.

See by Chloé bag, $365; shopbop.com and Isabel Marant Etoile scarf, $74 (originally $175); fwrd.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Elizabeth and James bag and J. Crew scarf

This scarf feels very gentleman's club in a "retire to the study with a glass of brandy" kind of way. Pairing it with a white bag subverts expectation (and will garner compliments).

Elizabeth and James bag, $395; shopbop.com and J. Crew scarf, $80; jcrew.com

3 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Street Level bag and Club Monaco scarf

Tiny blooms create a coquettish vibe against lipstick red.

Street Level bag, $48; shop.people.com and Club Monaco scarf, $99; clubmonaco.com for similar styles

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Rebecca Minkoff bag and Diane von Furstenberg scarf

We suggest teaming this twofer with a white shirt to really bring out that tiny pop of ivory in the scarf.

Rebecca Minkoff bag, $383; farfetch.com and Diane von Furstenberg scarf, $178; dvf.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Cambridge Satchel bag and Rockins scarf

Palm fronds and utilitarian-looking khaki make for the perfect urban safari.

Cambridge Satchel bag, $200; cambridgesatchel.com and Rockins scarf, $245; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!