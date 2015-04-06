"Past, Present, Forever" Sponsored by Zales

Dainty and refined, this diamond necklace signifies love's journey. Gently winding along a spectacular ribbon, beautiful round diamonds increase in size. The powerful symbolism of this timeless pendant lies within the diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching earrings and ring.
Gently winding along these diamond earrings, graduating round diamonds create a symbolic pathway. As the diamonds grow, your love continues to grow. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and ring.
The ultimate symbol of your love is this diamond ring. Following a romantic pathway, graduated glittering diamonds gently wind across the center. The powerful symbolism lies within the diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and bangle.
Dainty and graceful, this diamond bangle bracelet is a symbol of love's pathway. Graduating diamonds gently wind across the center. The powerful symbolism lies within these diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and earrings.
