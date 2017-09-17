7 Passport Covers to Boost Your Airport Style

Steffi Lee
Sep 17, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Even if you travel light (we can’t all be a part of that #jetset life!), a passport cover is an absolute essential. Think of it analogous to an iPhone case—it protects a highly valuable item that is a headache to replace if damaged. And not-so-fun fact: customs agents can actually reject passports if torn or bent. Eek!

But no need to use a dull, purely-for-function cover, as there are so many fun options out there to be considered. We recommend sticking to a sturdy leather material for maximum defense against in-flight beverages and the like.

Scroll through for some of our current faves.

1 of 7 Courtesy

The Empire State of Mind Cover

Coach $125 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

The Fancy Fuchsia Cover

Smythson $215 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

The Print Lover Cover

Kate Spade $55 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Personalized Cover

Mon Purse $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

The Trendy Teal Cover

Vianel $390 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

The Wanderlust Cover

Fossil $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

The Travel Expert Cover

Tumi $71 SHOP NOW

