Padma Lakshmi

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 9:52 am
My Jewel Box - Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi
Jewelry lover and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi launches her own line.

What prompted you to add jewelry designer to your resume? I wanted jewelry that was pretty and feminine but didn't look ostentatious. My statement pieces don't look good on TV because they fill the small screen, so I wanted to do a line that was very wearable-everything I found in the marketplace was too ethnic or too big. I began to take my mother's old pieces and have simpler, more modern versions made.

Gold double-row hoop earrings with tricolor sapphire briolettes, Padma, $1,965. Gold front-to-back tiered pod necklace (20"), Padma, $3,975. Gold long pod necklace (42"), Padma, $2,385; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
My Jewel Box - Padma Lakshmi
Bean Earrings
"Food influences my line. If you look at the shape of beans and pods, they are quite beautiful."

Bean earrings with rubies, Padma, $1,148; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
My Jewel Box - Padma Lakshmi
Gold Rings
"Using solid 10kt and 14kt gold in all my jewelry means the rings won't get damaged when I'm banging away on my computer."

Pod cluster ring, Padma, $788. Adjustable solid pod ring, Padma, $698. Cala lily pinkie ring, Padma, $375. Nav cluster ring, Padma, $450; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
My Jewel Box - Padma Lakshmi
Beaded Bangles
"I used to always play on my mother's dressing table and try on all of her bangles. These make some noise-but not too much, or else I couldn't wear them on TV!"

Nav gemstone bangle set, Padma, $3,431; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
My Jewel Box - Padma Lakshmi
Drop Earrings
"My jewelry from India would be heavy on my ears, but these are light."

Pod earrings with pave diamonds, Padma, $4,275; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
