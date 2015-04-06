Jewelry lover and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi launches her own line.
What prompted you to add jewelry designer to your resume? I wanted jewelry that was pretty and feminine but didn't look ostentatious. My statement pieces don't look good on TV because they fill the small screen, so I wanted to do a line that was very wearable-everything I found in the marketplace was too ethnic or too big. I began to take my mother's old pieces and have simpler, more modern versions made.
Gold double-row hoop earrings with tricolor sapphire briolettes, Padma, $1,965. Gold front-to-back tiered pod necklace (20"), Padma, $3,975. Gold long pod necklace (42"), Padma, $2,385; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
Bean Earrings
"Food influences my line. If you look at the shape of beans and pods, they are quite beautiful."
"My jewelry from India would be heavy on my ears, but these are light."
Pod earrings with pave diamonds, Padma, $4,275; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
Donald McPherson
Bean Earrings
"Food influences my line. If you look at the shape of beans and pods, they are quite beautiful."