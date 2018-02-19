We've all seen them: the itsy bitsy Matrix-like sunglasses Hollywood's A-listers have been wearing lately. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna has been spotted in tiny sunnies of all shapes, a trend that was sparked when designer Adam Selman teamed up with Les Specs over a year ago to create "The Last Lolita." Retailers just can't keep them in stock.

At Alexander Wang's Fall 2018 show, we saw another version, a collaboration with Gentle Monster, that is sure to be all over our Instagram feeds any day now.

But let's be honest: it's a look. A look I personally find very chic, but a statement at that. Don't feel obligated to buckle under the pressure of a hot trend. Invest in a pair of sunglasses in a shape that's tried and tested: oversized and bug-eyed. Here are our favorites, below.

