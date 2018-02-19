Big Sunglasses (For People That Don't Get the Matrix Ones)

Gotham/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Feb 19, 2018 @ 11:00 am

We've all seen them: the itsy bitsy Matrix-like sunglasses Hollywood's A-listers have been wearing lately. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna has been spotted in tiny sunnies of all shapes, a trend that was sparked when designer Adam Selman teamed up with Les Specs over a year ago to create "The Last Lolita." Retailers just can't keep them in stock.

At Alexander Wang's Fall 2018 show, we saw another version, a collaboration with Gentle Monster, that is sure to be all over our Instagram feeds any day now. 

But let's be honest: it's a look. A look I personally find very chic, but a statement at that. Don't feel obligated to buckle under the pressure of a hot trend. Invest in a pair of sunglasses in a shape that's tried and tested: oversized and bug-eyed. Here are our favorites, below.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics

 

 

 

 

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

OVERSIZED KITTEN SUNGLASSES

Topshop $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

MARBLED SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Retrosuperfuture $205 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

OVERSIZED AVIATOR SUNGLASSES

DIFF $85 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

CHAIN SQUARE-FRAME SUNGLASSES

Stella McCartney $284 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

OVERSIZED METAL FRAME SUNGLASSES

Chloe $286 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

SQUARED CAT-EYE PROGRESSIVE SUNGLASSES

Meeyye $67 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

D-FRAME SUNGLASSES

Victoria Beckham $345 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

CAT-EYE MIRRORED SUNGLASSES

BP $14 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

GLITTERED RUBBER SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Gucci $400 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

OVERSIZED CAT-EYE ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Sunday Somewhere $290 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

ROUND FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Fendi $245 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

OVERSIZED SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Quay Eyeware $60 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

ROUND OVERSIZED MIRRORED SUNGLASSES

Lyndon Leone $90 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

SQUARED-AVIATOR ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Saint Laurent $305 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

PILOT SUNGLASSES

Carrera $190 SHOP NOW

