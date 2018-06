Outfit-Making Belts

1 of 11 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/ABACAUSA; Allpix/Splash News; Courtesy Photos (2)

Belts aren't just for holding up jeans—and never has that been more clear than this season! Stars like Kate Middleton and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley emphasized the point (and their curves!) in a fashionable array of rich metallic waist-cinchers, wide statement styles and sparkling evening options. Buckle up for a guide to summer's top five styles and shop the looks with our editors' picks.