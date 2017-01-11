9 Outfit-Making Beanies to Refresh Your Winter Wardrobe

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Kim Duong
Jan 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

When the temperature drops below a certain degree, it’s hard to care about anything else that isn’t preserving body heat. Take for instance your heavyweight snow boots. Never mind that they make your feet feel ginormous because at least they’re warm enough for you to feel them. Then there’s your thick coat and endless layers on layers on layers—never mind being scarce on mobility, because, hey, insulation. And lastly, well, just don’t even kid yourself into thinking you can actually look cute in sub-zero temperatures.

SIKE. Enter: the beanie. You know, the winter accessory playing double-duty on both the warm and fashion fronts. From rainbow pom-poms to crystal button detailing, here are 9 beanies that’ll refresh your cold-weather look.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim

Here's a beanie that's both a netural and a wild card, with its slate gray body and multi-color pom.

Eugenia Kim available at lordandtaylor.com $275 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

ACNE STUDIOS

Your classic beanie in a standout hue.

Acne Studios available at fwrd.com $120 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Unravel

A 'destroyed' style for that edgy, cool-girl look.

Unravel available at fwrd.com $112 (originally $186) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

BALLY

A little color-blocking never hurt nobody.

Bally available at saksfifthavenue.com $275 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Jennifer Behr

Up the fancy with this crystal-embellished one.

Jennifer Behr available at saksfifthavenue.com $330 (originally $825) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

And here it is: Your go-to beanie that goes with just about anything.

H&M available at hm.com $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Punch up your look with an electric blue beanie.

Topshop available at topshop.com $26 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

OAMC

Stay on-trend with a logo-bearing beanie. Bonus points if it's in a knockout shade.

OAMC available at farfetch.com $51 (originally $86) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

ZARA

Switch up your all-black style and go for khaki.

Zara available at zara.com $6 (originally $13) SHOP NOW

