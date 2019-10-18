Oprah Winfrey’s $75 Earrings Would Make Anyone Look Rich

Image zoom Miller Mobley

It's hard to deny that Oprah Winfrey has changed the world for the better, from her charitable donations to the life-changing school she built. In addition to all of her philanthropic efforts, Winfrey also generously keeps us up on need-to-know fashion brands. I know some would argue that her style contributions aren't as important as her humanitarian efforts, but to a fashion lover like myself, it matters.

Almost 20 years ago, she introduced the world to Spanx, and most recently, she put Vionic's extremely comfortable shoes on our radar. Now Winfrey's dropping hints at the affordable jewelry brand that's definitely worth checking out: Mejuri.

She posted a photo on her Instagram page while reading her new book club pick, The Water Dancer: A Novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates, in which she's wearing a pair of earrings from the brand. She kept her outfit simple, pairing khaki slacks with a white blouse and her Apple Watch. The earrings were the icing on the cake for her casually elegant look.

Zoom in on the photo above, and you'll see that those hoop earrings are embellished with an organic pearl. The best part is they only cost $75. Mejuri covered the style with gold-vermeil plating, which is thicker than traditional gold plating.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Mejuri Organic Pearl Large Hoop Earrings, $75; mejuri.com.

If I can't be as rich as Oprah, I'll definitely settle for her cute hoop earrings.