Office Reboot: Work-Friendly Accessories We Love

1 of 7 Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM, PacificCoastNews.com

Work-Friendly Accessories

As the weather (finally!) warms, now's the time to add some spring to your wardrobe with seasonal accessories. Since the office is no place to slack on style, we shopped celebrity-inspired extras that would look just as chic for work or play. Whether it's Olivia Palermo's statement belt or Victoria Beckham's day-to-night bag, these stars will teach you a thing or two about accessorizing on the job.