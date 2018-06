8 Runway-Inspired Classic Accessories That Seem Brand New Again

"New classics" is an oxymoron in every sense of the word, but all classics were once new, right? That's why when we found contemporary twists of our all-time favorites on the spring/summer 2015 runways, we were intrigued.

At Valentino, designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli decorated their models' digits in not-your-average midi rings. It's no longer just about stacking delicate bands. These came affixed with fantastical charms, like stars and swirls. The result—happily whimsical.

Others we found included Rag & Bone's new fanny pack, which was strapped close to the chest, versus around the waist. And at Gucci, bucket bags made an appearance, sans its usual drawstring. Take a look at all the classics that seem brand new, and shop lookalike picks, ahead.

