You're About To Be Really Jealous Of Your 4-Year-Old Niece

To clarify, I am not a mother, aunt, godmother, or even a cousin to an adorable tiny fashionista (sighs), however this is the best news we've heard all day. To bestow delight and excitement upon us all, mytheresa.com is launching a selection of kids shoes for girls as part of their 'Mini Me' campaign.

Mytheresa.com launched in 2006, and is Europe's leading retailer for all things luxury. They are known for having the finest edit of over 200 international designer collections, such as Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many other fancy peeps!

For the first time ever (and for a limited time only) mytheresa.com is granting all fashion lovers to match shoes with a special little fashionista in their life, whether she's your daughter, granddaughter, goddaughter, niece (since each style is available for women and little girls).

The selection features shoes from Dolce & Gabbana, Aquazzura, Gucci and Charlotte Olympia. Available kids' sizes range from 22 to 33, depending on style. Be sure to act fast! All shoes from the 'Mini Me' campaign will be sold for a limited time only.