10 Must-Have Backpacks for Grown Ups

Christian Vierig/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Aug 16, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Backpacks have been making a huge comeback for women. The style, originally reserved for schoolgirls and boys, is now elevated with sleek fabrics and unexpected details—all of which make them appropriate for adults of all ages.

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez Posing for InStyle's September 2017 Cover

RELATED: At Last, a Backpack You Can Bring to Brunch

The idea of a backpack can feel immature for some, so the key is to pick a sophisticated style that will enhance your look. It may even be a little daunting trying to imagine yourself sporting one. But fear no more: We've pulled 10 styles for you to shop, all of which are modern enough to make any former (or current!) schoolgirl swoon.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Cambridge Satchel Company

available at cambridgesatchel.com $410 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

W. H. Petronela

available at whpetronela.com $935 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

La Canadienne

available at lacanadienneshoes.com $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

available at bloomingdales.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

August

available at augustca.com $438 (originally $548) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

The Daily Edit

available at thedailyedited.com $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

available at alexanderwang.com $1,150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Duluth Pack

available at duluthpack.com $240 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Clava

available at clava.com $65 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Brahmin

available at brahmin.com $285 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!