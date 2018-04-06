11 Timeless Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Courtesy
Samantha Cohen
Samantha Cohen
Apr 06, 2018

Struggling to figure out what to get the mom in your life this Mother's Day? One approach is to go for timelessness. After all, who doesn't love clothes that can be worn season after season or a coffee table book that’s forever on display. This way, mom will always have reminders of you. We love the idea of gifts that don’t come with an expiration date—and we think she will too! Scroll for 11 perfect picks.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Silk Scarf

Fendi $260 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Leather Shoulder Bag

A.P.C. $485 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Coffee Table Book

Assouline Publishing $85 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Pajama Set

Bluebella $74 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Marbleized Hand Painted Vase

Cabana $135 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Gold and resin Necklace

Dinosaur Designs $210 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Luxury Candle

Jo Malone London $470 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Cat Eye Sunglasses

Kate Young $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Body Creme

Laura Mercier $60 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Preserved Roses in Wood Log

T&C Floral Company $650 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Leather Belt

Saint Laurent $375 SHOP NOW

