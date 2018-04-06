11 Timeless Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Courtesy
Struggling to figure out what to get the mom in your life this Mother's Day? One approach is to go for timelessness. After all, who doesn't love clothes that can be worn season after season or a coffee table book that’s forever on display. This way, mom will always have reminders of you. We love the idea of gifts that don’t come with an expiration date—and we think she will too! Scroll for 11 perfect picks.
VIDEO: 12 Outfit Ideas for Spring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement