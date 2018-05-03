11 Shoulder Bags That Are Totally Mom-Approved

When I shop for a shoulder bag, I like to choose something that's versatile and will work well for both day and evening. My favorites are the ones that add a 'pop' to any outfit. I look for bags in unique colors with fun details like a hanging tassel or chain strap. Above all, functionality is a must. If it doesn't fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses and some sort of toy for my kids, it's a no-go. Here are some of my faves.

