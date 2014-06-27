The Modern Classic: Shop 6 Stylish Pairs of Wayfarers

1 of 7 ImaxTree (2)

Trend: Wayfarers

Wayfarers bring to mind that iconic and classic, too-cool style (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Dean). For a modern take on this shape, opt for a printed pair (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway) or a bright colorful frame. If you’re a sucker for classics, we’ve got you covered too.

Runway inspiration: Mara Hoffman (left), Kenneth Cole Collection (right)