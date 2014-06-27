The Modern Classic: Shop 6 Stylish Pairs of Wayfarers

InStyle.com
Jun 27, 2014 @ 10:15 am
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Trend: Wayfarers
Wayfarers bring to mind that iconic and classic, too-cool style (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Dean). For a modern take on this shape, opt for a printed pair (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway) or a bright colorful frame. If you’re a sucker for classics, we’ve got you covered too.
Runway inspiration: Mara Hoffman (left), Kenneth Cole Collection (right)
ImaxTree (2)
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Kenzo
$245; ssense.com
Courtesy
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Sicky Eyewear
$259; sickysworld.com
Courtesy
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Ray-Ban
$125; jcrew.com
Courtesy
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Quay
$45; nastygal.com
Courtesy
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Marc Jacobs
$400; marcjacobs.com
Courtesy
Wayfarer sunglasses
pinterest
Stella McCartney
$300; shopbop.com
Courtesy
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7 ImaxTree (2)

Trend: Wayfarers

Wayfarers bring to mind that iconic and classic, too-cool style (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Dean). For a modern take on this shape, opt for a printed pair (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway) or a bright colorful frame. If you’re a sucker for classics, we’ve got you covered too.
Runway inspiration: Mara Hoffman (left), Kenneth Cole Collection (right)
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Kenzo

$245; ssense.com
3 of 7 Courtesy

Sicky Eyewear

$259; sickysworld.com
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Ray-Ban

$125; jcrew.com
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Quay

$45; nastygal.com
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

$400; marcjacobs.com
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

$300; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!