The Modern Classic: Shop 6 Stylish Pairs of Wayfarers
InStyle.com
Jun 27, 2014 @ 10:15 am
Trend: Wayfarers
Wayfarers bring to mind that iconic and classic, too-cool style (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Dean). For a modern take on this shape, opt for a printed pair (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway) or a bright colorful frame. If you’re a sucker for classics, we’ve got you covered too. Runway inspiration: Mara Hoffman (left), Kenneth Cole Collection (right)
Wayfarers bring to mind that iconic and classic, too-cool style (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Dean). For a modern take on this shape, opt for a printed pair (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway) or a bright colorful frame. If you’re a sucker for classics, we’ve got you covered too. Runway inspiration: Mara Hoffman (left), Kenneth Cole Collection (right)