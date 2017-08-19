Metal Hair Accessories to Give Your Look That Extra Lift

Bad hair days—they happen to the best of us. TBH, sometimes we look in the mirror in the morning and scare ourselves.

On days like this—or any day, really—a chic metal hair accessory can turn your mane into a piece of art, instantly making you look fashionable and put-together. Best news yet, there's one for every occasion (and outfit). To wit: the extravagant headbands are great for events or parties, while the smaller pony wraps and clips will give your casual day-to-day outfit that extra lift you’ve been longing for. Shop our picks below!

1 of 11 Courtesy

The Over-Thinker gold-plated hair tie

Alighieri $202 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Hair Clip

Madewell $13 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Margaux Bandeaux Headpiece

Jennifer Behr $375 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Mini Eye Comb

Epona Valley $44 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Pearly Bead Ponytail Holder

Cara $16 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Monno gold-plated hair slide

Lelet NY $80 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Curved metal hair elastic

J. Crew $14 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Aldona Hair Pin

Elizabeth and James $150 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Egg gold-dipped hairclip

Charlotte Chesnais $315 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Gold-plated pearl headband

Cornelia Webb $515 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Large O Barrette

Mrs. President & Co $62 SHOP NOW

