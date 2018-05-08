The Biggest Accessory Trend at the Met Gala Requires Physical Strength

Most people had their eyes on the breathtaking gowns at the Met Gala. (Please, tell me you've seen that H&M gown on Jasmine Sanders. Stunning!) But we were ultimately left hypnotized by the sea of flashy headpieces. From Rita Ora's halo-inspired topper to Kate Bosworth's pearl-trimmed veil, the biggest trend of the night was the statement-making headgear.

VIDEO: See All the High-Fashion Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Let's take a closer look at the celestial headpieces below.