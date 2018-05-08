The Biggest Accessory Trend at the Met Gala Requires Physical Strength

John Shearer/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 07, 2018 @ 9:00 pm

Most people had their eyes on the breathtaking gowns at the Met Gala. (Please, tell me you've seen that H&M gown on Jasmine Sanders. Stunning!) But we were ultimately left hypnotized by the sea of flashy headpieces. From Rita Ora's halo-inspired topper to Kate Bosworth's pearl-trimmed veil, the biggest trend of the night was the statement-making headgear.

Let's take a closer look at the celestial headpieces below.

1 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Ora

2 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

3 of 15 HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

4 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

5 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

6 of 15 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

7 of 15 John Shearer/Getty Images

Rihanna

8 of 15 Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images

SZA

9 of 15 John Shearer/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

10 of 15 Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

11 of 15 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

12 of 15 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Solange

13 of 15 Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images

Blake Lively

14 of 15 Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

15 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lynda Carter

