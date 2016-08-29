15 Menswear Accessories You Won’t Want to Share

Bettmann Archive
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Sam Broekema (Market)
Aug 29, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

While menswear for women is a consistently winning mix, menswear on women has a far less reliable track record. Consider the last time you quite literally “borrowed from the boys:” Did that boxy sports coat magically fit like an oversized blazer? Could you really belt a giant oxford like a tunic dress? Did you make any sense of an inseam that ran 6 inches too long?

If you’re still vehemently shaking your head no, no, and oh heck no, we’ve got a less hazardous way to shop the guy’s section (or, you know, the closet of a particularly stylish male friend): stick to accessories. Free of fit issues but brimming with effortless tomboy edge, any adornment originally meant for a dude delivers the laid-back attitude you crave without any potential fashion disasters. Here, InStyle’s accessories director Sam Broekema (who’s all too familiar with fashion girls raiding his wardrobe) shares 15 perfect add-ons from his side of the store worth picking up for yourself. 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Filson Bag

Give your tote bag game a utilitarian upgrade with a cargo pocket style in color-blocked khaki.

Filson available at brooksbrothers.com $297 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Paul Stuart

Rakishly peeking beneath a tuxedo blazer, wrapped into an elegant turban, tied on your bag handle—there’s no end of uses for this long, vibrantly printed scarf.

Paul Stuart available at paulstuart.com $435 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Gucci Belt

Nothing like the canvas belt your little brother used to wear with OshKosh B’gosh.

Gucci available at bergdorfgoodman.com $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

LONGCHAMP briefcase

Thanks to its resume-friendly shape and clean lines, an ideal bag to carry on interviews.

Longchamp available at longchamp.com $410 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

UNIFORM WARES Watch

One striped T-shirt and trench away from French girl perfection.

Uniform Wares available at uniformwares.com $500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Thom Browne Backpack

A geometric design and sporty color scheme give the high school knapsack a commute-ready upgrade.

Thom Browne available at barneys.com $1,490 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Our Legacy Scarf

With a tweedy overcoat and wide leg trousers, instant Annie Hall vibes. 

Our Legacy available at eastdane.com $246 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

TÄRNSJÖ-GARVERI portfolio case

The ultimate desk-to-drinks essential: a structured document pouch that doubles as a clutch.

Tärnsjö-Garveri available at matchesfashion.com $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Uniqlo Hat

To keep a boyish brimmed hat from feeling too conspicuous, mix with pieces that share a similar aesthetic, like vintage jeans and camel overcoat.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Braun Watch

Versatile enough to go with everything, but especially chic peeking beneath the cuff of a shrunken cable knit sweater.

Braun available at mrporter.com $800 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Tom Ford Belt

For a striking, high-contrast effect, layer with a few delicate gold bangles.

Tom Ford available at mrporter.com $390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

RAF SIMONS Scarf

A brilliant way to fake fall layering before sweater weather hits.

Raf Simons available at matchesfashion.com $330 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Paul Smith Pocket Square

Just long enough to diagonally twist and wear like a choker.

Paul Smith available at eastdane.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Gap Belt

Don’t be afraid of extra length! Purposefully tucked just so to the side, a dangling leather strap is go-to detail for street style stars. 

Gap available at gap.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

FELISI Bag

Equestrian-inspired details instantly up the sophistication factor of a roomy top-handle handbag.

Felisi available at barneys.com $675 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!