20 Men’s Watches To Buy Your S.O. (And Steal for Yourself)

Alexis Bennett
Dec 06, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

If all else fails, buy him a watch. Seriously, it's the no-fail way to make sure you win the holidays. Even if he already has a collection that would make Father Time jealous, he'll always appreciate a beautiful timepiece.

Why? It's the one accessory that always, always makes a man look a bit more polished. Yes, shiny cufflinks and a dapper tie are both important, but nothing says, "I have arrived," like a good watch. Plus it's the perfect confidence booster for those moments they need to be dressed to impress. Even a sporty timepiece is just as important. And no, you don't have to spend a million bucks to make him look like a style star. There are a ton of options at every price point. Don't believe us? Check out our roundup of stunning men's watches below.

Emporio Armani Men's Chronograph Bracelet Watch

Wrap up a stainless steel watch that will pair well with every outfit.

$138 (Originally $345) SHOP NOW
GUESS Men's Diamond Accent Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

Take on a dressier approach with a sleek design.

$115 SHOP NOW
Casio Mens Black Dial Black Resin Strap Watch MQ24-1ELLUB

Go for smaller frame that won't weigh your guy down.

$20 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
JACK MASON Nautical Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm

Go for a patriotic look with subtle red, white, and blue details.

$275 SHOP NOW
TIMBERLAND Sagamore Multifunction Leather Strap Watch, 46mm

Grab a watch that fits right in with any outdoor activities.

$129 SHOP NOW
H&M Wristwatch

Mix together the casual vibes of khaki with luxe gold-toned metal for a gift-worthy look.

$30 SHOP NOW
AX ARMANI EXCHANGE Connected Hybrid Leather Strap Smartwatch, 44mm

Take on the smartwatch trend with a classic design.

$190 SHOP NOW
NIXON Freemont Chronograph Bracelet Watch, 42mm

Present your guy with a timeless watch he can wear forever.

$250 SHOP NOW
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Brown Leather Strap Watch 42mm KC1505900

Upgrade his accessories with an elegant navy dial.

$95 SHOP NOW
MVMT Revolver Arc Bracelet Watch, 41mm

Black out with an extremely sleek design accented with a blue hand on the subdial.

$150 SHOP NOW
BRISTON WATCHES Clubmaster Sport Chronograph Nylon Strap Watch, 42mm

Make him feel extra special with a beautiful design that's also water resistant.

$350 SHOP NOW
VERSACE Manifesto Leather Strap Watch, 42mm

Spoil him with an iconic name-brand watch that comes with all of the luxury frills.

$595 SHOP NOW
SKAGEN Jorn Mesh Strap Watch, 41mm

Play with different textures like this mesh wristband.

$145 SHOP NOW
Peugeot Round Slim Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch

Turn him into a style star with this praise-worthy watch.

$60 SHOP NOW
Relic Men's Blake Automatic Skeleton Watch

Get him a conversation piece that he won't want to take off.

$90 (Originally $120) SHOP NOW
MOVADO Connect Silicone Strap Smart Watch, 46mm

Score a sexy smartwatch that actually looks sleek.

$595 SHOP NOW
UO Distressed Leather LED Watch

Grab a watch with a modern, digital face that stands out in a crowd of boring options.

$30 SHOP NOW
Burberry Men's The City Bracelet Watch

Invest in a beautiful watch that will definitely make him smile.

$346 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
ACCUTIME Mark Suede Strap Watch, 42mm

Prove that less is more with an understated, sleek design.

$75 SHOP NOW
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Gray Sport Band

Surprise him with one of the most-coveted watches.

$329 SHOP NOW

