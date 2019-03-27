The Jewelry Travel Case With a 5,000-Person Wait List Is Back in Stock

Image zoom Tyler Hayward

Whether you've scheduled a trip to a Caribbean island or booked a mountain-top cabin on Airbnb, packing can be stressful, especially when you're trying to bring along accessories to go with all of your outfits. You've got those delicate necklaces that could easily get tangled in your duffel bag and earrings that have the potential to separate and break in the abyss of a huge suitcase. But Mejuri, a Toronto-based fine jewelry brand, helped solve all of those jewelry-packing problems with its viral travel case.

The leather pouch has sold out time and time again, but it's finally back in stock today. More than 5,000 people have been waiting patiently for this moment. Why, you ask? Well, unlike most jewelry cases out there, the gold-zipper design is extremely compact and small enough to drop into your purse. It holds everything for your journey in place, carefully, but looks like a cute accessory itself.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Mejuri Travel Case, $85; mejuri.com.

It's a tad bit pricey at $85, thanks to its high-quality leather finish, but if you travel a lot, you'll definitely get your money's worth over time.