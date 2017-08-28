8 Matching T-Shirt and Sunglasses Combos That Will Help Keep Summer Alive 

Elana Zajdman
Aug 28, 2017

Dare we say it—summer is coming to an end. But fear not! Thanks to cool girl model, Romee Strijd, we're refusing to let the season end on a somber note. We firmly believe wearing color can improve your mood, and, well, there's something extra special about wearing colored shades to boot.

If you want to get Strijd's look and feel like a Victoria's Secret Angel without donning the bikini, try pairing your favorite T-shirts with matching colored lens sunglasses. And when it gets too cold for tees, you can achieve the look by matching your sunglasses to your favorite sweater or coat. If you want to flaunt your beach bod (after all, we still have a few weeks of summer left), try pairing a matching bikini underneath your tee for an ultra-chic monochromatic look.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Papaya 

Shop the look: Ganni T-shirt, $80; mytheresa.com, Oliver Peoples The Row sunglasses, $420; saksfifthavenue.com.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Pale Blue

Shop the look: Off-White T-shirt, $357; matchesfashion.com, Nasty Gal sunglasses, $16; nastygal.com.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Blush Pink

Shop the look: RE/DONE T-shirt, $120; net-a-porter.com, District Vision sunglasses, $199; modaoperandi.com.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Yellow

Shop the look: Frame T-shirt, $144; mytheresa.com, Crap Eyewear sunglasses, $58; crapeyewear.com.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Sage

Shop the look: Vince T-shirt, $75; net-a-porter.com, Shevoke sunglasses, $79; shevoke.com.

6 of 8 Courtesy

Salmon

Shop the look: Acne T-shirt, $130 matchesfashion.com, Vogue Eyewear sunglasses, $140; sunglasshut.com.

7 of 8 Courtesy

Turquoise

Shop the look: Carhartt T-shirt, $39; trouva.com, Sunglass Up sunglasses, $10; sunglassup.com.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Rose Pink

Shop: Uniqlo T-Shirt, $15; uniqlo.com, Pared Sunglasses, $260; paredeyewear.com

