Happy 25th Anniversary, Jeweler Martin Katz! See His Most Memorable Celebrity Gems

Virtually every A-lister in Hollywood has sparkled in Martin Katz’s stunning jewels. His glamour girl fans include Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes, and Kim Kardashian, who have appeared in the master jeweler’s signature micro-pavé pieces or his vintage treasures at some of the most important moments of their careers. This year, he celebrates the 25 years in the business, which has since turned into a global brand with an online outpost. In celebration of Katz's milestone anniversary, the jeweler exclusively shared memories of his favorite star moments with InStyle.com. Click to take a virtual walk down memory lane.

Nicole Kidman - 1997 Oscars

“This was one of my most talked about years on the red carpet," said Katz. "I matched Mogul Indian jewels from my estate collection with diamond studs on the top. The earrings paired wonderfully with Nicole’s chartreuse Dior gown.”
Minnie Driver - 1998 Oscars

“Minnie holds a fond place in my heart because the ruby bead bracelet I loaned her broke and she spent a good amount of the evening on her hands and knees trying to pick up all of the ruby beads," he said. "And James Cameron was helping her! It is still one of my favorite stories.”
Helen Hunt - 1999 Emmy Awards

“Helen won for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Mad About You' wearing a Green Ivy Necklace from my newly-launched Nature Collection.”
Celine Dion - 1999 Oscars

“When Celine saw the sunglasses I bejeweled in a collaboration with Ray-Ban, she wanted to wear them on the red carpet," Katz said of this memorable moment. "
she was so excited about wearing them, she put her suit on backwards!”
Claire Danes - 2010 Emmy Awards

“I’d like to believe that the $2 million pink diamond Claire wore was her good luck charm when she won the Emmy," he said. "Watching her on the stage in my jewelry and her gorgeous Armani Prive gown was truly a golden moment.”
Sofia Vergara - 2012 April InStyle Cover

"Sofia wore some of my favorite Paraiba Tourmaline pieces for the Color Issue. I have been collecting these stones for over a decade and finally started designing the pieces, which are very rare and brilliantly colorful. They really popped off the page."
Kim Kardashian - 2012 New Year’s Eve at 1 Oak in Las Vegas

“Kim wore my Toby earrings for this event that took place right around the time she announced her pregnancy," Katz said of her New Year's Eve 2013 look. "Needless to say, the pictures were everywhere. Shortly afterwards, Kanye bought her the earrings."

