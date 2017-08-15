Martha Hunt Stuns in the New Marc Fisher LTD Campaign

Marc Fisher—a go-to for classic wearable and effortlessly chic footwear—has had muses over the last couple years including Karlie Kloss, and Valentina Zelyaeva. Today, they've officially launched their fall 2017 campaign featuring mega-babe Martha Hunt. Martha is shot in a few of the upcoming season’s hottest trends including the heeled hiking boot, velvet statement bootie, and patent leather block heels. You can buy all three styles and more right now to ensure that you segue into fall looking ready to take on the world.

VIDEO: Exclusive: Martha Hunt is the new face of Marc Fisher LTD