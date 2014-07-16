From Gucci to Pucci, the Prettiest Designer Beach Towels

InStyle’s been your go-to guide this summer for all your beach-bound weekends. We've showed you how our editors pack, styled your bathing suit to perfectly coordinate with your cover-up, found the best sunscreen for your skin, and picked your next can't-put-it-down beach read.

Next on our list? We want to make sure that you look good while lounging—sans Valencia filter!

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We found the prettiest beach towels under the sun, made by your favorite designers. From a butterfly Missoni design that set our hearts aflutter to a glamorous Gucci number perfect for your Saint-Tropez fantasies, dive in now and see our favorite designer beach towels.