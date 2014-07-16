From Gucci to Pucci, the Prettiest Designer Beach Towels

Courtesy (3)
InStyle’s been your go-to guide this summer for all your beach-bound weekends. We've showed you how our editors pack, styled your bathing suit to perfectly coordinate with your cover-up, found the best sunscreen for your skin, and picked your next can't-put-it-down beach read.
Next on our list? We want to make sure that you look good while lounging—sans Valencia filter!
We found the prettiest beach towels under the sun, made by your favorite designers. From a butterfly Missoni design that set our hearts aflutter to a glamorous Gucci number perfect for your Saint-Tropez fantasies, dive in now and see our favorite designer beach towels.
