See Each Step in the Creation of Louis Vuitton's New Soho Tribute Bag

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 16, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

To fête the newly renovated Louis Vuitton in SoHo, the brand’s artisans created an exclusive capsule collection of handbags, “Capucine Skyline.” The handbag, which was just revealed at the SoHo store on December 15th, shows off the stunning New York City skyline with hand painted buildings and embroidery, emoting Louis Vuitton’s connection to the city. So what exactly does it take to make such a stunning, exclusive, limited-edition bag like the Capucine Skyline? A steady hand and 20/20 vision for starters.

Here, a look at the 8 steps that went into designing Louis Vuitton’s newest treasure.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Putting on the signature LV clasp. Because how could they not?

2 of 8 Courtesy

The artisans begin edge folding by hand from the bottom of the bag.

3 of 8 Courtesy

The edges are dyed.

4 of 8 Courtesy

The threading of the Capucine Skyline begins.

5 of 8 Courtesy

The handbags are embroidered

6 of 8 Courtesy

Artisans cut the embroidered leather.

7 of 8 Courtesy

The two leather panels are stitched together. 

8 of 8 Courtesy

And the bag is assembled!

The Capucine Skyline bag is available at the Louis Vuitton store in Soho for $6,500.

