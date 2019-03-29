These Glasses Block Damaging Blue Light — And They're Super-Cute

Image zoom Courtesy

Like most people who work in an office environment, staring at a computer screen for hours on end is basically one of my job requirements. While this never affected me in the past, recently I started to notice that towards the end of the day, my eyes started to feel strained. On particularly long days, I would occasionally get headaches as well. According to the American Optometric Association, these are symptoms of digital eye strain, which affects 59 percent of American adults.

While mine was a mild case, some people with digital eye strain report suffering from blurred vision, dry eyes, and even neck and shoulder pain. One way the AOA suggests alleviating these symptoms is to implement the 20-20-20 rule of “taking a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.” But an even easier way to help cure the symptoms is to wear blue light glasses.

These handy glasses (also known as computer or screen reading glasses) help filter out the blue lights emitted from screens — like computers, phones, and tablets — which helps relieve any eye strain. Their blue light-blocking abilities can even help you sleep better. Blue lights have been found to suppress melatonin production, which will throw your sleep cycle out of whack, so wearing these glasses around bedtime can help you catch so much needed z’s.

While these glasses may work wonders for your health, most fall flat when it comes to the fashion department. Many look like drugstore readers, while others feature bright yellow lenses that are far from flattering. So when Look Optic offered to send me a pair of their screen readers to test out, I jumped at the chance to try them. The direct-to-consumer company is one of the few eyewear brands that makes blue light glasses that are actually stylish enough to wear in public.

The brand has five fashion-forward frames to choose from, and each silhouette comes in a variety of different colors. I chose its best-selling Sullivan frames in a cute tortoiseshell print. The lightweight glasses have clear frames that are specially made to reduce hazardous blue lights up to 53 percent. As soon as I received them, I wore them for a few days in a row while working on my laptop and noticed that I didn’t feel any eye strain or get any headaches while wearing them.

The blue light readers retail for $78, and you can add prescription lenses for an additional fee ranging from $48 to $68, if necessary. The best part? The company offers a 14-day home try-on service so you can test out different frames before purchasing them, and if you decide you don’t love the pair that you chose within 30 days, you can send them back for free, no questions asked.

Overall I found that the glasses totally lived up to the hype. The frames are incredibly chic, and I felt comfortable enough to wear them anywhere. They also definitely helped alleviate any eye strain. Since my symptoms weren’t that bad to begin with, I haven’t felt the need to wear these every day. But I do always have sitting on my desk, so whenever I feel my eyes starting to grow tired or a headache coming on, I can pop them on and keep working.

Keep reading to shop all five stylish pairs of Look Optic’s screen reading glasses below. If you suffer from any digital eye strain symptoms, I would definitely recommend giving them a try.

