This Chic Work and Gym Tote Has Lasted 15 Years and Counting

It's been over 15 years since I first bought my Longchamp Le Pliage tote, and I love it as much as the day I took it home. I've used it for work, the gym, the plane, and even the beach, and only just now is it starting to really show serious signs of wear (a few small holes in one of the bottom corners), which is truly impressive for a bag that costs $145.

First, let's address the size. I have the large, which measures 12 1/4-in. W x 11 3/4-in. H x 7 1/2-in. D. In real life, this translates to: a laptop, four magazines, a book, a 24-ounce bottle of water, and a bag of Peeled apple snacks, with room to spare (my flight haul) OR a T-shirt, light running jacket, leggings, sports bra, ridiculously chunky Hoka sneakers, Adidas shower slides, Living Proof hair oil, and a to-go order from Dig Inn (my gym haul). That is no small feat.

Next, let's talk about where it's been. I have shoved this thing into overhead compartments, under airplane seats, in cramped lockers, and beneath my desk. I have parked it in the hot sun on the sand for hours at a time and it's been fine. The sturdy nylon has weathered rain and snow with no problem, and has emerged pretty OK-looking after being man-handled by sunscreen-laden hands.

If you're still not convinced, consider this: It's chic. While it may not be a status bag in the same vein as the latest Céline, there's an undeniable classic appeal (it's those brown leather handles). And even if you're not into brown, the company now has the Neo line, which features black handles (I'm personally eyeing this one).

So pick a color—from petal pink to army green and everything in between—and buy yours here.