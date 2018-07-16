All Your Favorite Supermodels are Carrying The Same Animal-Shaped Bag

Graeme Bulcraig
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 16, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
An it-bag is an it-bag is an it-bag, except when it comes in the shape of an elephant. 

What would cause seven of the best-dressed supermodels to all carry the same animal-shaped bag? Especially in a day in age when getting caught wearing the same thing on the gram can be a major faux-pas? 

Well, it helps that Jonathan Anderson is involved. 

For his most recent project, the designer launched a new LOEWE elephant bag in collaboration with Knot On My Planet, which supports the Elephant Crisis Fund. For this project, the brand worked with women of the Samburu Workshop in Kenya, who handcrafted beadwork on the classic elephant mini bag that we have come to love from the brand. All proceeds (yes—all!) from the bag will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund to assist in elephant conservation projects throughout Africa and Asia. 

How cute is the elephant bag with beadwork made by Samburu women in Kenya!? I am happy to support @Doutzen in this important mission to protect the elephants. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Elephant Crisis Fund, with the goal to end the slaughter of elephants for their ivory. You can get yours at https://www.loewe.com/usa/en/knot-on-my-planet @knotonmyplanet #elephantcrisisfund #knotonmyplanet 🐘 ❤️ Quão fofa é a bolsa de elefante com miçangas customizadas pelas mulheres de Samburu no Quênia !? Feliz em apoiar @Doutzen nesta importante missão para proteger os elefantes. 100% dos rendimentos serão doados ao Fundo de Crise do Elefante, com o objetivo de acabar com o abate dos elefantes. Você pode obter a sua no site da Loewe.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Old Macdonald had a bag E-I-E-I-O 🐘😜💜 Head to my stories to get a chance to win this do good elephant bag by @loewe, featuring beadwork by women from the Samburu Trust in northern Kenya and available on @elbi for the next 24h for the love of charity 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ElephantCrisisFund, #LOEWE #KnotOnMyPlanet. Thank you for this initiative @doutzen @knotonmyplanet @Loewe ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏻✨ По улицам Слона водили, ‎Как видно напоказ — Известно, что Слоны в диковинку у нас. 🐘😁🐘 Дорогие, ближайшие 24 часа и только на @Elbi 🐘😜💜 делая добро, можно выиграть эту милейшую сумочку от @Loewe сделанную руками мастериц Самбуру, север Кении. 100% средств от продажи будут направлены на благотворительность, в частности на трекинг и защиту слонов, обеспечиваемые организацией #ElephantCrisisFund. Спасибо за этот прекрасный проект моей подруге @doutzenkroes а также #KnotOnMyPlanet #Loewe Скачивайте @elbi - делать добро легко. 💜💜💜

A post shared by Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova) on

🐘 #KnotOnMyPlanet @LOEWE #ElephantCrisisFund

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

The mini will be sold on loewe.com as well as through Bergdorf Goodman NYC, And while it will cost you a pretty penny, it retails for $1650, we think it’s well worth it. So do some of the most stylish women in the world. From Natalia Vodianova to Emily Ratajkowski to Behati Prinsloo, it seems as though the model set has found a new fashion fave. 

