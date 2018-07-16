All Your Favorite Supermodels are Carrying The Same Animal-Shaped Bag

An it-bag is an it-bag is an it-bag, except when it comes in the shape of an elephant.

What would cause seven of the best-dressed supermodels to all carry the same animal-shaped bag? Especially in a day in age when getting caught wearing the same thing on the gram can be a major faux-pas?

Well, it helps that Jonathan Anderson is involved.

For his most recent project, the designer launched a new LOEWE elephant bag in collaboration with Knot On My Planet, which supports the Elephant Crisis Fund. For this project, the brand worked with women of the Samburu Workshop in Kenya, who handcrafted beadwork on the classic elephant mini bag that we have come to love from the brand. All proceeds (yes—all!) from the bag will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund to assist in elephant conservation projects throughout Africa and Asia.

The mini will be sold on loewe.com as well as through Bergdorf Goodman NYC, And while it will cost you a pretty penny, it retails for $1650, we think it’s well worth it. So do some of the most stylish women in the world. From Natalia Vodianova to Emily Ratajkowski to Behati Prinsloo, it seems as though the model set has found a new fashion fave.