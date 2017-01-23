Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Eyewear—Shop It Here

Josh Heller
It's no secret Kylie and Kendall Jenner are one business-savvy pair. Between Kendall's modeling, Kylie's cosmetics line, and their co-founded clothing line, it's hard to imagine how they have time to do anything, let alone expand their fashion empire. And yet, they've done it.
Starting today, you can shop their first-ever line of sunglasses at revolve.com. Kylie and Kendall's designs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—so, there's something for everyone. With styles ranging from $145 to $220, you can find a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic. Keep scrolling to shop yours before they're gone.
