Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Eyewear—Shop It Here

Josh Heller
Anna Hecht
Jan 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

It's no secret Kylie and Kendall Jenner are one business-savvy pair. Between Kendall's modeling, Kylie's cosmetics line, and their co-founded clothing line, it's hard to imagine how they have time to do anything, let alone expand their fashion empire. And yet, they've done it.

Starting today, you can shop their first-ever line of sunglasses at revolve.com. Kylie and Kendall's designs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—so, there's something for everyone. With styles ranging from $145 to $220, you can find a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic. Keep scrolling to shop yours before they're gone.

1 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Charli

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $145 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Cassie

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $145 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Melrose 

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $220 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Charli

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $145 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Lexi

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $145 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Priscilla 

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $190 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy of KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear

The Brooke

Kendall + Kylie available at revolve.com $190 SHOP NOW

