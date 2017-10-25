Kipling Launches Its First Disney Collaboration—and It's Inspired by Snow White

Kipling, the brand that embodied '90s cool and has perfectly modernized their style, is teaming up with Disney for several upcoming collaborations. First up, is their enchanting collection inspired by one of the Disney greats, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It's such a timeless tale but translating this story for the modern woman was seamless. "Our approach was to elevate the products from the storyline," says Christine Lee, design director at Kipling. "We wanted a sophisticated collection that utilized rich textiles like velvet and metallics but also incorporated the iconic elements of the movie in a chic way."

This collection contains all of the pieces that you would need for a full handbag collection including: totes, wristlets, backpacks, and small accessories like keychains, with nothing priced higher than $149.

We'll see more Disney capsules launching throughout 2018 and 2019. "Each collection showcases nostalgic Disney characters that play perfectly to the Kipling youthful design aesthetic," Lee says. And we can't wait to see what Kipling rolls out next. Is anyone else crossing their fingers for The Little Mermaid? We sure are!

Scroll down to shop some of our favorites and view the full collection at kipling-usa.com.