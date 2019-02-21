Kim Kardashian Is Getting Back Into Fashion Design

Image zoom KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian West has been very vocal lately about her love for fashion designers and their work. And now she's getting a chance to really put herself in their shoes with her latest project. Kardashian West teamed up with Carolina Lemke for a major sunglasses collaboration that will drop just in time for spring.

The collaboration marks Carolina Lemke's first launch in North America, but the Israel-based brand is already a huge hit in Europe. “Kim is a trendsetter. She understands fashion, and this was important for our brand, to align with someone who has such a grasp on the industry’s big picture. Yes, she has a global audience, but we also found something new when we co-designed this collection. Kim gave us a fresh perspective,” says Mordi Shabat, CEO of Carolina Lemke North America.

Mrs. West is a partner with the brand and has several collections in the works. The first batch of sunglasses won't drop until the end of March and will begin shipping April 3rd. The lineup will include six designs that range from futuristic shield sunglasses with reflective lenses to retro-inspired ovals.

"Carolina Lemke really let me express myself," Kardashian West explains in a statement. "Together, we designed this collection from scratch. I wanted to create a complete range of sunglasses, from statement shields to simpler shapes, because I’ve always felt that fashion should be inclusive. It should be for everyone, and everyone should feel as if they’re part of the conversation.”

So whether you're a celebrity dodging paparazzi or just an everyday girl looking for a cool way to keep the sun out of your eyes, the Kim Kardashian West Collection has something for everyone. Prices starting as low as $90 and will max out at $100.