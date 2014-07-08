Kickin' It: Amp Up Any Outfit with Stylish Sneaks

Comfort is back in fashion. Thank the runway, designers, street style stars, or whomever, but sneakers have never been more stylish.
Rock a pair with a printed mini skirt, shorts, cuffed pants, or overalls—your look will be polished with a bit of an edge. We know, it sounds a bit tricky. You may ask, "how can sneakers work well with everything?" InStyle’s Market Editor Ali Pew has all the answers. Pew picked four sneaker silhouettes—the slip-on, the high-top, the lace-up, and the running shoe—and showed us not one, but two ways to work the style into your wardrobe. What's more, you'll learn which pairs are office-appropriate (or perhaps more importantly, which are not), how to make trainers as flattering as possible (hint: you'll want to show some ankle), and the key pieces you'll need to enhance your look.
Click through the gallery to shop the looks and pick up expert styling tips on how to fuse fashion and function together.
—Styled by Ali Pew