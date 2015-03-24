Put Some Spring in Your Step with the Freshest Sneakers of the Season

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 24, 2015 @ 3:02 pm

It's time to finally switch gears into spring! Even though the first day of the season was a snowy one here in New York City, the temps are slowly starting to warm up—this calls for new seasonal shoes. While flats and sandals may seem like a natural choice for spring shoe shopping, sneakers are just as much of a treat.

RELATED: Your First Look At Latin Superstar Thalia Sodi’s Line for Macy’s

With the constant popularity of sneakers, there is an array of unique styles and updated classics in the market that feel just as special as your favorite go-to pump. From metallic stunners to floral-print slip-ons, we rounded up the freshest kicks in the game.

PHOTOS: 11 Pairs of Sneakers to Help You Kick Off Spring in Style

1 of 11 Courtesy

Derek Lam

$195; dereklam.com

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Mango

$80; mango.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Superga x Rodarte

$239; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Salvatore Ferragamo

$450; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas Originals

$75; adidas.com

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$185; toryburch.com

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

$24; joefresh.com

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Michael Kors

$350; michaelkors.com

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

$60; hm.com

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl  

$395; shopbop.com

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

River Island

$50; riverisland.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!