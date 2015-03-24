Put Some Spring in Your Step with the Freshest Sneakers of the Season

It's time to finally switch gears into spring! Even though the first day of the season was a snowy one here in New York City, the temps are slowly starting to warm up—this calls for new seasonal shoes. While flats and sandals may seem like a natural choice for spring shoe shopping, sneakers are just as much of a treat.

With the constant popularity of sneakers, there is an array of unique styles and updated classics in the market that feel just as special as your favorite go-to pump. From metallic stunners to floral-print slip-ons, we rounded up the freshest kicks in the game.

