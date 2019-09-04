The Brand Behind Katie Holmes’s Cashmere Bra Just Created the Coolest Fall Accessories

Image zoom Courtesy

You could spend all day scrolling Instagram or conducting Google searches in hopes of discovering the best up-and-coming fashion brands. Or you could simply go to Net-a-Porter. The online store was the first to do a capsule collection with Jacquemus, the brand responsible for creating one of the hottest handbag trends of the entire year. And Net-a-Porter was one of the only retailers to sell the coveted Gabriela Hearst Nina bag. Now Net-a-Porter's introducing us to the very first accessory designs from buzz-worthy brand Khaite.

Khaite (pronounced "Kate") has been around for three years. In that short amount of time, the label has accumulated countless influencer and celebrity fans like Katie Holmes, who just stepped out in its cashmere cardigan and matching bra. This is the first time the brand is officially jumping into the world of accessories.

"At the heart of Khaite is the concept of building a truly transitional wardrobe — robust yet polished pieces that can go with you, through your day, your trip, your life," Catherine Holstein, the brand's founder, explains in a release. "Khaite Luggage and our foray into footwear allow us to broaden and deepen that focus through versatile, finely crafted accessories that are at once inconspicuous and statement making.

Khaite gave us a sneak peek at its first collection of shoes and bags last February during its Fall 2019 runway show. And now you can finally start shopping the must-have shoes and bags. Not sure where to start? I have a feeling that large, trapezoid-shaped tote will be sold out before you know it.

Shop It: Khaite Large Circle Tote, $2,600; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Khaite Zebra Boots, $1,800; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Khaite Envelope Pleat Clutch, $1,180; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Khaite Zebra Shoulder Bag, $1,200; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Khaite Medium Circle Tote, $1,700; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Khaite Ankle Boots, $890; net-a-porter.com.