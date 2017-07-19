Perfectly Match Your Jewelry and Manicure with Kendra Scott's Latest Launch

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jul 18, 2017

When crafting jewelry, designer Kendra Scott relies on a colorful stones and intricately detailed metalwork to make pieces that stand out. And indeed, her goods have been noticed: everyone from Taylor Swift to Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, and Hilary Duff accessorize with the popular line. 

Scott branched out into a different kind of beauty last year, creating highly pigmented nail lacquers that were made to match her eye-catching jewelry. Now, with her recent summer 2017 launch, the lacquers' intriguing hues were inspired by metals and semiprecious stones, so they're a refreshing change of pace from our go-to neutrals. 

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite jewelry-and-polish combos from both lines. Then, click here to view the full assortment of jewelry and nail lacquers that are available now.

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Bracelet

Shop It: Jackson Pinch Bracelet in Marine Kyocera Opal ($75) and Teal Agate Nail Lacquer ($16)

2 of 5 Courtesy

The Studs

Shop It: Jillian Stud Earrings in Coral Kyocera Opal ($70) and Rose Gold Metallic Nail Lacquer ($16)

3 of 5 Courtesy

The Necklace

Shop It: Barbara Pendant Necklace in Gold ($70) and  White Pearl Nail Lacquer ($16)

4 of 5 Courtesy

The Ring

Shop It: Julia Ring ($70) and Blue Lapis Nail Lacquer ($16)

5 of 5 Courtesy

The Earrings

Shop It: Aviana Statement Earrings in Rose Gold ($90) and Brown Pearl Nail Lacquer ($16)

