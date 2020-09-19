This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Racked Up 23,000-Person Waitlists for These Two Necklaces—and They’re Back in Stock
Shoppers are obsessed with these surprisingly affordable necklaces that you’re going to see everywhere in 2020 if you haven’t already.
After amassing huge waitlists, Kendra Scott’s wildly popular Ari Heart and Jae Star necklaces are now restocked and available at several retailers, including Amazon, Nordstrom, and KendraScott.com. Both designs are now two of the most popular styles of all time from Kendra Scott, whose celeb fan base includes Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Hilary Duff, Lizzo, Jessica Alba, Hailey Baldwin, and dozens more.
Both pendants feature hand-drawn shapes and come in Kendra Scott’s crystal-like druzy stones. The brand has become famous for both elements, which is why the jewelry designer predicted these two designs would be a “winning combination” with fans.
Upon unveiling the new styles, the brand racked up thousands of orders from shoppers who were eager to snag the original designs, resulting in a 3,700-person waitlist for the Jae and a 20,000-shopper waitlist for the Ari. The Jae necklace also dethroned Kendra Scott’s previous best-selling piece within five hours of launching, according to the brand.
And while they’ve only been available to shoppers for a few months, the necklaces have already racked up thousands of praise-filled reviews from shoppers who love the everyday pieces. “I always get so many compliments when I wear it,” one reviewer wrote about the Jae.
“This is so beautiful and dainty,” another owner wrote about the Ari. “It’s my new favorite necklace. It literally goes with everything!”
The Ari Heart necklace is now available in multiple colors and finishes, including silver and gold. Shoppers can snag various hues for $48–$78 at KendraScott.com (including the best-selling rose gold and light pink druzy), for $48–$58 at Nordstrom.com, and for as little as $52 (when you buy three; originally $58) at Amazon.com. The same goes for the Jae star necklace, which is also currently carried at KendraScott.com, Nordstrom.com, and Amazon.com.
Because of the high demand for both pendants, multiple restocks have already occurred, so be sure to grab your favorite now before it sells out again.