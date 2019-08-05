The One Pair of Sunglasses Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Summer

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

If you’re Katie Holmes, life is good. From dating known hunk Jamie Foxx, to awaiting the release of five new projects, to romping around Disneyland, Katie is all around killing it. What’s more, she looks absolutely fantastic doing it all.

The actress nails boho style, and we’ve closely monitored her love of Ulla Johnson and Zimmerman dresses — but we’ve also noticed her affinity for a particular accessory that rounds out her looks perfectly.

Yesterday marks the umpteenth time Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing a pair of sunglasses from the Westward Leaning x Olivia Palermo collection. Although she’s been seen in at least three different pairs from the line, the Moore frames seem to be a definite favorite.

Image zoom TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

The two-toned Moore sunglasses are made of polished, plant-based acetate and silver, with chocolate gradient tinted lenses. As with all glasses by celeb-loved brand Westward Leaning, the Moores are handmade in Japan with high-quality materials.

It’s fitting that Holmes would gravitate towards Westward Leaning’s Olivia Palermo-designed line. The fashion icons share a lot in common, from their metropolitan lifestyles to their charitable ventures — Holmes supports the public art fund Artolution, and Palermo’s Westward Leaning collab donates 10 percent of profits to Dress for Success.

Image zoom LRNYC / MEGA

But Westward Leaning’s celebrity fan base doesn’t end there. Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Watts, and Taylor Swift are just some of the other A-listers who regularly wear the brand’s frames.

Shop the sunglasses Katie Holmes (and countless others) seem surgically attached to this summer for $235 at WestwardLeaning.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

