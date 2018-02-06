Kate Spade Has A New Accessory That Will Help You Organize Your Life

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Feb 06, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

With New York Fashion Week upon us, we're all ears for any new gadget that promises to help keep us organized and on time. And according to our pals at Kate Spade, this season's must-havee isn't a new ankle boot (although we'll take a pair!), it's the first ever full-touchscreen smartwatch from Kate Spade.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Kate Spade Smartwatch Campaign

Just think: as you run from show to show, meeting to meeting, playdate to playdate, this watch will help you keep everything on track. Special features include notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and extra help from Google Assist. And of course what we love most about smartwatches: being able to track steps and playing our music! And for the fashion savvy, change the face to suit your outfit (or mood!) for the day. It's everything you could possibly need to keep your cool during those hectic times!

RELATED: Shut Up! This Handbag Brand Is Buying Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

Even more awesome is the launch's killer companion ad campaign, featuring three amazing recording artists Grace VanderWaal, Kelsey Lu, and the legendary R&B icon, Chaka Khan (check out their gorgeous snap above).

Shop our favorite watches below, all priced between $295-$325, and view the full collection at katespade.com.

1 of 3 Courtesy

The Cheeky Face

Show off your personality with a fun face that fits your mood.

from $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

The Leather Strap

Black leather will never go out of style, plus it just goes with everything!

from $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

The Classic Link

If you love a traditional looking watch but want additional features, this could be your match!

from $295 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!