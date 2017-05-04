The Kardashian-Jenners Are Obsessed with These '80s Sunglasses—and We Are Too

Lately, the Kardashians have been taking us back to the '80s with their sunglasses. During their beach vacation last week, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian proved that retro shades make for a stylish combo with their show-stopping bikinis. Even little sister Kendall Jenner is on board with the trend. She's been spotted pairing neon shades with swimsuits and over-sized hoodies, too.

VIDEO: A Kim and Kanye Kids Clothing Line Is Happening

The '80s-inspired frames are definitely a trend that we can see taking off. If you want to get ahead of the curve, you can shop the exact options that the Kardashians and Jenners love ahead. Plus, you'll find some affordable options as well.