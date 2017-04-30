This Just In: Jackie Collins’ Jewels are Available For Purchase

Bonham’s, one of the world's largest auction houses for fine arts, antiques, and jewels, will be auctioning off incredible, one-of-a-kind pieces from Jackie Collins' estate. Jackie Collins Collection of Jewelry will be available to view and bid on during a live auction on May 17 at 10 A.M. PDT. Can’t make it to Beverly Hills to bid? No worries, Objet d’arts and Jewelry, a smaller lot of jewelry, will go live online at bonhams.com.
Some of the show-stopping highlights hitting the block? Diamonds, colored diamonds, gemstones, stone, enamel and gold jewelry ranging from estimated $3,200 to $4,500. In addition to jewels, look out for more riches from Collins' mansion including works by American artist David Richey Johnsen, including Every Moment and Exchange Place.
All lots will be offered without reserve so collectors and Collins fans alike can have the unique opportunity to own a coveted piece from the author's personal estate.
