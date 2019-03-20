J.Lo Just Designed the Sunglasses of the Summer — and They’re Only $60

Image zoom Instagram/Quay

The Queen of the shield sunglass trend is no longer just an expert wearer of the style. As of today, and thanks to her new collaboration with Australian sunglasses brand Quay, Jennifer Lopez can now call herself a creator, too.

Her collection, which dropped this morning on Quay Australia, launched in tandem with a line for men designed by none other than her newly fiance-ed beau, Alex Rodriguez. Power couple much?

Longtime fans of the brand, J.Lo and A.Rod have been wearing Quay sunglasses since as early as 2015. Lopez told People that the collaboration with Quay “was very organic,” given that they’d both been “wearing them for such a long time.” And the couple’s collections feel, respectively, so them.

Lopez’s line features 14 oversized styles, including aviators, cat eyes, and shields ready-made for all of the action that warm weather has promised for us. The best part of the line, though, is its unbelievable price tag. Each pair of the soon-to-be-everywhere shades retails for just $60, and you can get a four-piece fold-up case (as in, you can carry up to four pairs) for $35 more.

We’re already crazy about this affordable sunglasses brand, but this extremely stylish J.Lo-designed line is next level. We won’t be surprised when we see these shades popping all over Instagram come summer.

Shop the line for just $60 at QuayAustralia.com.

