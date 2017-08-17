How Etsy Is Shaping the Way We're Buying Jewelry

With over 1.8 million creative sellers in the Etsy community, it’s safe to say their power and reach is unlike anything else. The Etsy Jewelry Trend Guide, which launches today, is a collection of fall jewelry trends based on some of the top searches within the jewelry category on Etsy over the past six weeks. With nearly 9 million pieces of jewelry for sale on the site, it’s no surprise they are dominating the way we think about purchasing jewelry.

VIDEO: Coinage: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

No matter what you may be in the market for, whether it be a classic new pair of gold hoops, a monogrammed nameplate pendant, or a statement ring made of hand carved turquoise, Etsy has it. Their comprehensive trend guide focuses on seven trends: mismatched earrings, opals, friendship bracelets, pearls, polymer clay pieces, anklets, and resin. With 250 pages of jewelry to scroll through on Etsy, we can’t think of a better way to get inspired and find your next piece of bijoux to covet. To see what pieces made the cut, head to Etsy’s trend page on etsy.com.