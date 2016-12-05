What Necklace to Wear with Which Neckline

A pendant goes with everything, right? Well, technically yes, but for this holiday season, let's aim higher. All of us. Let's use our necklaces to achieve a show-stopping, head-turning look that's completely runway-worthy material. And the easiest way to do that: by drawing inspo straight from said runways.

Evidently, Nicole Richie is way ahead of us on this. For a night out, the star-slash-designer slipped into a plunging gown and then filled the negative space with an impressive stack of necklaces—a look that designer Isabel Marant demoed on the fall 2016 runway. We considered every neckline imaginable and found its jewelry counterpart—some expected, others surprising, and all very "now" for the holidays. Learn from our necklace-neckline pairing lessons, illustrated below.

