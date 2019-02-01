4 Watches for Women That Go With Everything

Image zoom movado/Instagram

Whether you’re ready to invest in a timeless watch you’ll wear for decades or you’re in the market for some inexpensive arm candy, these stylish watches for women beautifully marry form and function, and complete any outfit. Simply choose the best for your budget, and say hello to your new favorite accessory.

Splurge-Worthy: Movado Women’s Heritage Yellow Gold Watch With a Printed Index Dial, Gold/White (Model 3650046)

This investment timepiece from Movado features quality craftsmanship and materials (like a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass face) that ensures it will look and function beautifully decades from now. We love this beauty’s big and bold features like its large gold link band and eye-catching face, both of which make it a striking piece to add to your stack.

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 4

Apple’s latest timepiece is the ultimate accessory for the woman who’s obsessed with her phone. Stay on top of your alerts and updates, monitor your activity, take phone calls, listen to music, and much more — there’s almost nothing this versatile piece can’t do. Plus, you can customize its look by choosing from three face hues and several band styles.

Editor’s Pick: Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Durham in White

Just like your favorite designer bag, this classic watch from Daniel Wellington is one accessory you’ll love to wear for years to come. The soft leather band on this rose gold-plated timepiece just gets better — and softer — with time. And its simple design and neutral color make it an elegant choice that will pair perfectly with the rest of your jewelry collection.

Best Value: Michael Kors Womens Slim Runway Two-Tone Three-Hand Watch

This stunner from Michael Kors is one of the best and most affordable watches on the market. The minimalist design and gorgeous two-tone gold and blush metal band will complement everything in both your closet and jewelry box.

