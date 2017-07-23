Ward Off Bad Karma with These Seven Pieces of Evil Eye Jewelry

Dating back to ancient times, evil eye talismans have long been said to ward off bad karma or evil juju. And whether or not you're superstitious, it's fair to say that they'll definitely ward off bad fashion! They're also super on-trend right now: Look no further than any cool girl's social media and it’s pretty much guaranteed that you'll see a winning piece of jewelry with the iconic blue and white eyeball.

Pro tip: We believe evil eye jewelry is best worn layered and stacked with personal pieces as well as bold statement stones. Scroll down for our fave pieces.

1 of 7 Courtesy

EF Collection

Diamond and sapphire stack ring

EF Collection available at Nordstrom $295 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Anita Ko

Diamond and sapphire earrings

Anita Ko available at Net-a-Porter $2,525 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Sydney Evan

Enamel ear climber

Sydney Evan available at Bergdorf Goodman $375 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Jennifer Meyer

Lapis lazuli and turquoise necklace

Jennifer Meyer available at Spring $3,550 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Aqua

Kelly choker

Aqua available at Bloomingdales $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Lito

Enamel ring

Lito available at Twist $2,310 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Shashi

Evil eye bracelet

Shashi available at Shopbop $54 SHOP NOW

