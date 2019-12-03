Forget Cyber Monday, Today’s the Best Day to Buy Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon’s Affordable Jewelry

Image zoom Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

Long gone are the days when you had to shell out thousands of dollars to get high-quality fine jewelry. Thanks to the internet and the rise of direct-to-consumer brands, it's easier than ever to find affordable jewelry.

One brand that's leading the way in the direct-to-consumer category is Vrai, which used to be known as Vrai & Oro. The brand's timeless, minimalist designs have amassed a cult celebrity following.

In November, Reese Witherspoon wore Vrai's round brilliant stud earrings to an event promoting The Morning Show, and she also worked a sparkling Vrai tennis necklace into the red-carpet worthy look. Witherspoon also has Vrai's trillion diamond studs, which sound expensive but cost just $390.

Meghan Markle has been wearing the popular brand since 2016. She was first photographed in $120 gold stud earrings by Vrai during a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping. The Duchess of Sussex proved they were fit for royalty when she wore them again in 2018 while visiting The Hubb Community Kitchen.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Shop Now: Vrai Line Stud Earrings, $120; vrai.com.

Vrai gets bonus points for making a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, and partnering with responsible manufacturers.

Today is the best day to purchase something from the brand because Vrai is giving 15 percent of each purchase made today (up to $10,00) to Equality Now, an organization advocating for women.