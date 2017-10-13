The Best Vintage Engagement Rings on Etsy

NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Oct 13, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Looking for an engagement ring that will withstand the test of time? Steer clear of trends and opt for vintage pieces. You can count on the retro details to always be in style. Plus the old-school rings offer up major glam that will keep the compliments pouring in.

If you're not sure where to find the perfect vintage engagement ring, Etsy is a good place to start. The website is known for offering some of the most unique, handmade items, and it's also a treasure chest of jewels that have been around for decades. And the sparkling accessories are also pretty affordable. Even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis turned to the website to find inexpensive wedding bands.

VIDEO: The Real Reason Why Engagement Rings Are So Expensive

We've gathered the best vintage engagement rings on Etsy's website for you into one place. So keep scrolling to see them all.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Allen Gleur Vintage style Ring

$1,650 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

AH Bogem Studio White Gold Ring

$552 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

menkDuke Vintage Cocktail Gemstone Ring

$485 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Lady Rose Vintage Jewel Vintage Engagement Ring

$1,245 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

HELLORING Vintage rose gold ring

$871 (Originally $968) SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Era Gem Vintage Engagement Ring

$1,150 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Belmar Jewelers Vintage Marquise Ring

$209 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Solvang Antiques Vintage 1960s Aquamarine Ring

$2,400 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

INGRAM CECIL 1940s Art Deco engagement ring

$700 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

GemsOdes Antique Milgrain Halo Set Ring

$954 (Originally $1.060) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

seafare vintage Rare Victorian Demantoid Garnet Ring

$415 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Solvang Antiques Vintage Engagement Ring

$1,799 SHOP NOW

