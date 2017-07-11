You Need to See This New Curve-Friendly Jewelry Collection

Universal Standard has been the go-to brand for cool girl fashion, catering to women with curves who have impeccable taste and don't want to break the bank for quality clothing. Now, the ready-to-wear brand is branching off and introducing jewelry with a limited edition collection in extended sizes.

VIDEO: Supermodels Christie Brinkley and Ashley Graham on Celebrating Your Curves

Women who range in sizes larger than 18, can have some difficulty finding great pieces that fit their body properly. Taking that into account, Universal Standard created this capsule, ranging from $40-$70. Expect a full assortment of jewelry consisting of necklaces, chokers, earrings, rings, and bracelets, that are all scaled to flatter on a larger figure. Gone are the worries of unflattering fit and uncomfortable silhouettes.

Courtesy

The selection is gorgeous and on par with styles trending in the mass market today. Scroll down to see our favorites from the collection, then hop on over to their site, universalstandard.net, to shop the full collection out today.