There's So Much to Love About this Tory Burch x Kenneth Jay Lane Capsule Collection 

courtesy of Tory Burch
Alison Syrett Cleary
Oct 03, 2017 @ 11:00 am

“Witty, knowledgeable, loyal.”

These are the first three words Tory Burch thinks of when asked to describe late costume jeweler Kenneth Jay Lane. A longtime friend and mentor of the designer, the industry icon saw potential in her brand way back when it was just a tiny shop starting out in New York's Nolita neighborhood. 

"We didn't really have a lot of jewelry [back then], so he created some beautiful pieces for us to sell," Burch remembers. "We've always had a great connection."

That's certainly apparent in the pair's last collaboration together: a range of dazzling (and, for less than $300 each, surprising affordable) accents, inspired by Katherine Hepburn’s role as a man-slaying socialite in The Philadelphia Story. Including embellished dragonfly broaches and crystal encrusted clip-on party earrings, the pieces are pretty much perfect for a fancy event, but would work well as the glitzy foil for a simple T-shirt and jeans.

The fruits of this partnership are extremely bittersweet, as Lane passed away this last July, but could not be a better homage to his talents. What better way to remember the man responsible for thousands of red carpet adornments than with a little sparkle and shine?

As of this morning, the full collection is available here. Keep scrolling to see and shop all the pieces.

1 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Crystal-Wing Dragonfly Pin

available at toryburch.com $298 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Polished Links Cuff

available at toryburch.com $398 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Leaf Clip Earring in Jade

available at toryburch.com $158 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Embellished Pearl Clip Earrings

available at toryburch.com $198 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Leaf Clip Earring in Pink

available at toryburch.com $158 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Embellished Cluster Earrings

available at toryburch.com $228 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

Embellished Pearl Clip Earrings

available at toryburch.com $198 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 courtesy of Tory Burch

embellished dragonfly pin

available at toryburch.com $278 SHOP NOW

